Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $243.15. 4,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,347. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $243.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

