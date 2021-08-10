Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

