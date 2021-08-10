Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 443 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 56.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

