mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.23 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $17.14 million and $4.23 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.