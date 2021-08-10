mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.23 Million

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $17.14 million and $4.23 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

