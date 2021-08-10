MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 325,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,510,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 10,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,136. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

