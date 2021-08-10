MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $18.35 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,845. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.