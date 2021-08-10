MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $14.60 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,351. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

