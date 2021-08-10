MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 825,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for about 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $68,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,902,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 188,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 18,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,329. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

