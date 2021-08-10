MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 122,700 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $31,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.38. 18,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,386. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

