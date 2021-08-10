My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $40.51 million and $5.64 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00012819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00137378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00146325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.21 or 1.00099436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00769591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

