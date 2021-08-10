Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

MYOV stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

