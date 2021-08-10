MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MYTE opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $400,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

