Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

