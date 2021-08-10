National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,613,000 after buying an additional 160,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,991,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

