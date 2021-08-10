National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

TSE NFI opened at C$28.89 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.53.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.