National Bank Financial Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.83.

TSE:STN opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

