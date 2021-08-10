National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 27,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

