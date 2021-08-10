National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,530. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

