NatWest Group plc (NWG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 17th

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 216.55 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.42. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

In other news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders acquired 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last three months.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.