Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

