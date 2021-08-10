Nebulas Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.51 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00090164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00857613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00108269 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,087,152 coins and its circulating supply is 59,571,354 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

