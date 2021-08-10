Needham & Company LLC Trims Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price to $32.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $701.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
