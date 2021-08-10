Needham & Company LLC Trims Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price to $32.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $701.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 61.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

