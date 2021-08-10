Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million.

NEO opened at C$18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$691.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.94. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$9.60 and a 1 year high of C$21.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -18.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

