NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $8,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 294.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

