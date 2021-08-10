Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.84. 137,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,641. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

