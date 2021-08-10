Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.