New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Spire were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of SR stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.