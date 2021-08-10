New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

