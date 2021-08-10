New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $825,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

