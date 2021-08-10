New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.29. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 152,675 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

