New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.29. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 152,675 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.
The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.