Newfound Research LLC Buys 100 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $544,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.22. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $156.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

