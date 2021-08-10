Newfound Research LLC Buys 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COST. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.