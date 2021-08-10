Newfound Research LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,073. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

