Newfound Research LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 8.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,992,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,654,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $574,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period.

JMOM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

