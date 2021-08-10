Newfound Research LLC Sells 703 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 29.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 274,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,302. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

