Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE NR opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,903,527 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 827,626 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 676,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 322.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 671,573 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

