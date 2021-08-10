NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 171.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

