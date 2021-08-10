NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $25.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $29.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

