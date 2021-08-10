NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,038 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

