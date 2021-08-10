NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 6,230 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,457,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

