NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

