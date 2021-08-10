NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.

NXTC stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NextCure during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

