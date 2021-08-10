NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

NEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NEXT stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.