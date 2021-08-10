Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 604 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

Air T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.