Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

