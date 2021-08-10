Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after buying an additional 430,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 1,445,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after buying an additional 907,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

