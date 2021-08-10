Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.