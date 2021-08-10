Nomad Foods’ (NOMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 193,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.