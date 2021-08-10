Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €130.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of LEG stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting €133.50 ($157.06). 107,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €125.94.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

