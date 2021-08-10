Nord/LB Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) on Tuesday, hitting €148.55 ($174.76). 72,569 shares of the stock traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €143.43.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

